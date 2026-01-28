US withdrawal from multiple UN agencies raises alarm in Kenya

Washington’s withdrawal from dozens of UN-affiliated bodies is already sending ripples through Nairobi, with growing concerns over how the disruptions in US funding could overhaul the UN’s largest hub in the Global South and hurt the Kenyan capital’s economy.

The US began withdrawing from 66 international organizations earlier this month, including 31 UN entities. The most directly affected Nairobi-based UN agency is UN-Habitat (United Nations Human Settlements Programme), which is explicitly included in the US withdrawal list and is headquartered in the city’s upscale Gigiri suburb. However, no full withdrawal has taken place so far and no relocations out of Nairobi are reported or planned, with concerns instead focusing on the city’s local economy.

Between $250 million and $350 million in annual US-linked funding of Nairobi-based UN operations is at potential risk, according to estimates by local analysts, Kenya’s The Standard newspaper reported.

“Certainly, the loss of such major financial support will have negative impacts on people’s jobs and welfare,” said Maria Nzomo, a former Kenyan ambassador to the UN in Geneva. Nairobi’s UN presence has supported a workforce comprising thousands of international and Kenyan staff as well as a wider ecosystem of contractors, consultants, civil-society organizations, and diplomatic missions.

While some in the expat-service ecosystem around Gigiri expressed concern about a possible slowdown in business activity, others pointed out that the complex contributes meaningfully to the local service economy through staff spending, procurement, and ripple effects on hospitality, transport, retail, and real estate — yet this remains only a small fraction of Nairobi’s overall output.

The UN did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Kenya’s National Treasury told Semafor it has not yet taken a formal position on the potential economic impact of staff cuts to Nairobi-based UN agencies.





