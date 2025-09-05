Why international schools are booming in Kenya

Rising demand for international schools in Kenya from a substantial middle class and a growing expatriate population is driving investment into one of Africa’s fastest growing private education sectors.

“Kenya mirrors a wider African trend,” Elizabeth Imende, Executive Director of the Association of International Schools in Africa (AISA), told Semafor, saying parents were motivated by several factors including “the desire for globally portable education for children” and “strong pathways to universities worldwide.” She added that “while the expatriate population contributes to demand, Kenyan families themselves are equally strong drivers of the sector’s growth.”

Kenya’s popularity as an expatriate destination has also been driving demand. “More investment is coming in especially since the COVID pandemic because we’ve seen a lot more expatriates coming in with their families,” said Vincent Omondi, a Nairobi-based education consultant. The expected move of several United Nations agencies to Nairobi by 2026 is also driving interest from private school investors as more international staff are expected to arrive in the country. While the government does not publish official figures on expatriate numbers in Kenya, the latest available Central Bank data suggests their growing presence as expatriates wired out a record $671 million to their home countries in 2023, up 24% from the previous year.

Omondi noted that growth in the international school sector had also coincided with the 2019 rollout of Kenya’s controversial Competence Based Curriculum (CBC), an overhaul of the education system that has raised concerns among parents over its resource requirements, assessment methods, and inadequate teacher training. Many new international schools have cropped up in the years since, drawing in Kenyan middle class parents by offering lower fees than higher-end international schools.

“Our member schools in Kenya report increased interest particularly in accredited international curricula such as IB, British, or American programs,” Imende observed.