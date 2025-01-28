HSBC gives up on Wall Street, where Americans still rule

Commercial lenders have long tried to brute-force their way into lucrative dealmaking. Only JPMorgan has conclusively succeeded, chaining its huge balance sheet to sexier mandates like M&A. Wells Fargo is trying again. Deutsche Bank barrelled in during the late 1990s and spent two decades tilting at Wall Street’s elite before retreating in 2018. UBS, Barclays, and Citi have all made charges that either failed or stalled.

Meanwhile, Wall Street’s legacy investment banks have flirted with growing their lending businesses, but half-heartedly. Morgan Stanley only occasionally taps the deep pockets of its Japanese partner, Mitsubishi, to write big checks for prized corporate clients. Goldman’s dreams of balance-sheet muscle died along with its consumer bank, Marcus.

AD

Both firms still get by on brains, not brawn. Big companies remain happy to get their money from one bank and their advice from another.