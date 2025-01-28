Boeing tries to stem the bleeding after disastrous year

Boeing on Tuesday revealed a $11.8 billion annual loss in 2024 — its worst in four years. The announcement came as the US aerospace giant tried to look ahead under new CEO Kelly Ortberg, having endured a tumultuous 12 months marked by safety and maintenance issues and a months-long labor strike.

Finance executive Brian West told investors Tuesday that production standards have improved, and that US regulators will likely soon greenlight the company to ramp back up production, especially as its European rival, Airbus, now has a clear sales lead worldwide.

AD

On Wall Street more broadly, investors appear generally optimistic about new US President Donald Trump’s pro-business stance, although some have cautioned that federal budget cuts, trade measures, andAI could pose potential risks to growth.