DeepSeek AI underscores consumers’ willingness to embrace Chinese tech

Chinese startup DeepSeek’s new chatbot remained top of US app store downloads into Tuesday, besting American rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

DeepSeek has been downloaded more than 2 million times since its launch on Jan. 15, with almost 70% of those taking place in the last three days, according to data from market intelligence firm AppMagic shared with Semafor.

The Chinese company’s new R1 model — apparently built for just $6 million — took the tech world by storm, showing abilities similar to the most capable US AI models despite using far less advanced — and far less expensive — chips.

After the app’s sudden prominence caused global market chaos Monday, tech stocks remained volatile into Tuesday, although experts say the long-term impact is still unclear. US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, called the Chinese company’s success a “wake-up call,” while OpenAI CEO Sam Altman vowed to respond with “better models.”