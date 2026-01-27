Events Email Briefings
Trump heads to Iowa for pre-midterms economic messaging tour

Updated Jan 27, 2026, 5:33am EST
Donald Trump
Denis Balibouse/Reuters

President Donald Trump will speak in Iowa today to launch a multi-state tour to retain Americans’ trust on the economy ahead of the midterms.

The president has tried again and again to pivot to domestic affordability issues amid persistent public angst, only to repeatedly return to foreign policy priorities like Venezuela and Greenland.

Today’s trip will see him tout his administration’s progress fighting inflation and boosting economic growth, a White House official told Semafor.

“Trump has always been most in his element when he’s interacting with everyday Americans,” the official said. “The president’s trip to Iowa will allow him to most effectively underscore how this administration has and continues to deliver economic prosperity for the American people, despite whatever contrived scandals the mainstream media and Democrats would rather focus on instead.”

Eleanor Mueller
