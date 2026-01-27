Events Email Briefings
British PM Starmer courts China amid US unpredictability

Jan 27, 2026, 6:47am EST
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during a bilateral meeting with President Xi Jinping of China in 2024.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during a bilateral meeting with President Xi Jinping of China in 2024. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via Reuters.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer headed to China for a visit that will see him walking a tricky tightrope.

Starmer wants to rekindle Britain’s flagging economy, especially as Washington becomes more unpredictable. But he is loath to antagonize the White House, Politico reported. A further complication is that his government plans to heighten scrutiny of Chinese espionage, the Financial Times noted.

The West is courting China — the leaders of Canada, Finland, France, and Germany have also either visited recently or will soon — but a former Canadian diplomat jailed by China warned that drawing close to an authoritarian, expansionist Beijing also has risks. “[If] your long-term partner [becomes] abusive,” he told Semafor, you shouldn’t “hop into bed with another serial abuser.”

A chart showing UK exports to China.
Tom Chivers
