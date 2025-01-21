McConnell criticizes Trump’s broad pardon of Capitol riot defendants

Mitch McConnell criticized President Donald Trump’s broad pardon of Jan. 6 convictions on Tuesday, a sign that the former Senate GOP leader won’t be afraid to publicly break with Trump at times.

“Well, I think I agree with the vice president,” McConnell told Semafor, referring to JD Vance’s recent remarks that violent Capitol riot offenders shouldn’t be pardoned. “No one should excuse violence. And particularly violence against police officers.”



The Kentucky Republican castigated Trump’s actions during the Capitol riot four years ago but voted to acquit him at his second impeachment trial. McConnell endorsed Trump’s campaign last year but has made clear he will speak out when their views differ on major issues, like national security and tariffs.

Many other Republicans offered more mild views of Trump’s Jan. 6 pardons on Tuesday, saying it was the president’s prerogative to order the release of most defendants involved in the riot — including those accused of assaulting police officers.

Several Republican lawmakers said they were focused on former President Joe Biden’s preemptive pardons of his family members when asked about Trump’s pardons.

“I assume you’re asking me about the Biden pardons of his family,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, told Semafor. “I’m just talking about the Biden pardons, because that is so selfish.”