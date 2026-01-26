Kenya’s bourse bets on M-Pesa to attract retail investors

The Nairobi Securities Exchange is betting on mobile money platforms to attract more retail investors after ending a decade-long IPO drought, with leading telcos expected to soon roll out trading services on mobile money apps to widen access to capital markets.

Last week the government began selling a 65% stake in its state oil pipeline company on the NSE, aiming to raise $824 million in what could become East Africa’s biggest IPO in local-currency terms. Around 20% of the issued share capital has been set aside for retail investors, individuals who trade stocks for their own accounts. A second IPO by mid-tier lender Family Bank is expected later this year, with the company aiming to provide liquidity for existing shares.

Andrew Barden, chief executive of Wall Street Africa Group, a Nairobi-headquartered financial intelligence company, told Semafor that he expected mobile money platforms such as M-Pesa and Airtel Money to drive “a massive number of new retail traders coming into the NSE.” He described the KPC IPO as “a litmus test” for the NSE’s strategy to reach 9 million new retail traders by 2029.

Barden explained that latching on to mobile money services such as Safaricom’s ubiquitous M-Pesa would reduce the time required to onboard new investors from days to minutes by leveraging their existing details. He also noted that the NSE had last year removed its minimum 100-share purchase requirement for traders, allowing the sale of single units to broaden market access. “These two critical changes can now deeply accelerate the route-to-market for new retail traders,” he said.

Ian Mwangi, a Nairobi-based economist, said that new retail investors would have to be convinced to buy stocks instead of more traditional investments. “The NSE is largely a dividend-driven bourse, so there would have to be massive financial education to get people to see the benefits of investing in capital markets as opposed to traditionally preferred investments such as land, real estate, and small businesses,” he said.