Kenya launches $824M pipeline IPO amid transparency fears

Kenya launched the privatization of the state-run petroleum transporter Kenya Pipeline Company on Monday as the government offloads valuable assets to fund infrastructure projects, but legal challenges threaten the plan.

The government aims to raise $824 million from an initial public offering, selling a 65% stake of KPC in Kenya’s first IPO since 2015, channeling part of the proceeds toward a new fund for the construction of roads, modernization of ports and airports, and expansion of energy infrastructure.

Kenyan President William Ruto’s administration is selling stakes in assets including KPC and telecoms giant Safaricom to fund the projects due to the government’s precarious fiscal position, with debt servicing costs draining nearly 70% of government revenues, and strong public opposition to higher taxes. This year’s budget avoided introducing new taxes, a year after proposed hikes sparked massive youth-led protests that left hundreds dead.

Financial analysts who spoke to Semafor said that legal challenges and transparency concerns threaten the KPC IPO, highlighting fears that the company is being undervalued.

Opposition senator Okiya Omtatah is leading a case filed this month to stop the privatization of KPC, which posted an EBITDA of $144 million for the 2024/25 financial year. The petitioners argue that there was a lack of public participation in the decision to privatize KPC, which they say also failed to meet constitutional requirements on the disposal of public assets. Among issues the court is expected to rule on is whether the process met transparency and accountability standards.

Mbui Wagacha, former Central Bank of Kenya chairman, told Semafor that “the process was not transparent,” cautioning that concerns over boardroom dealings “affect investor confidence” and could make the IPO less “attractive.”