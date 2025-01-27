LA Times owner Soon-Shiong finds his MAGA whisperer

The owner of the Los Angeles Times has been leaning on a veteran Republican who ran a pro-Trump PAC to shape the future of one of the West Coast’s biggest news organizations.

The pharmaceutical billionaire who owns the publication, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, has publicly expressed a desire to revamp the editorial board and appointed Scott Jennings, CNN’s pro-Trump commentator, to a role with the paper. He’s also said he did not want to run a piece criticizing Trump’s nominees for Cabinet roles if the paper did not publish an opposing view as well. (The paper’s unsigned editorials this year have focused exclusively on the dominant local issue — the fires.)

As part of the new strategy, Semafor has learned, Soon-Shiong recently enlisted Eric Beach to help recruit new voices to join the editorial board and a new opinion forum that the LA Times is forming that will sit alongside it.

A veteran of California Republican politics, Beach ran Great America PAC, the pro-Trump super PAC that supported the Republican presidential candidate in 2016 and 2020, and paid a large FEC fine after accepting a contribution from undercover journalists from the Telegraph posing as representatives of a Chinese donor. Beach also worked to elect Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 2000s.

Soon-Shiong’s plans to reshape the paper’s opinion section remain slightly opaque, even to senior members of the newsroom. A Times insider told Semafor that Soon-Shiong is considering a host of national and California-based conservatives to join both the traditional editorial board and the opinion forum, and has interest in adding new media personalities on the left as well. The media newsletter Status reported last year that Soon-Shiong had invited Rob Schneider and Cheryl Hines to the office to pitch them on collaborating with the publication in some capacity. On X, Schneider teased an upcoming collaboration with the paper. It’s unclear whether Beach’s role is paid or simply informal and advisory.

All these moves have caused some uncertainty. Both Jennings and Soon-Shiong said initially that he was joining the editorial board. However, a source at the paper clarified that he was not joining full-time. The Times still has several open positions listed for jobs on the editorial board, which some have confused for roles within the new opinion forum that Soon-Shiong is working on.

Soon-Shiong, the LA Times, and Beach did not respond to multiple requests for comment.



