Trump says he will impose tariffs on Colombia over migrant deportations

US President Donald Trump said he will impose tariffs and sanctions on Colombia after Bogotá turned away two flights carrying deported migrants.

Left-wing Colombian President Gustavo Petro specifically took issue with Washington’s use of military planes for the flights, calling it degrading.

The measures, which include 25% “emergency” tariffs and a travel ban targeting Colombian officials, mark Trump’s first definitive use of economic retaliation on a foreign government to push his agenda since taking office last week.

Trump may be trying to make an example out of Bogotá, and dissuade other Latin American countries from defying him, Reuters reported. “It sends a powerful message to the world, that not even old political allies are safe if they do not cooperate,” Bloomberg wrote.