Mexican leader urges a ‘cool head’ as Trump presidency begins

Mexico’s president urged “a cool head” as US President Donald Trump began his second term in office with a suite of executive orders that included designating drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations — creating the potential for the use of the US military on Mexican soil.

Mexican President Cladia Sheinbaum on Tuesday sought to reassure citizens worried about the country’s sovereignty, and said she would work with Trump on security.

One expected order targeting Mexico — 25% trade tariffs — did not come Monday, but the Mexican private sector is already rushing to appease the US president to avoid that eventuality. Sheinbaum’s government has also ramped up a crackdown on sales of illegal opioids.