New York’s Natural History Museum closes halls displaying Native American artifacts

The American Museum of Natural History in New York will shutter two halls dedicated to Native American artifacts, it said Friday, complying with new regulations that require consent from indigenous tribes before displaying or handling cultural objects.

The closure of the galleries in the world-renowned institution comes as the Biden administration ramps up efforts to return Native American items stored in museums — a process that has spanned decades and been slammed by tribes as being overly slow and “susceptible to institutional resistance,” The New York Times reported.

In a letter to staff, the museum’s president said: “Actions that may feel sudden to some may seem long overdue to others.”