British Museum theft prompts China’s demand for ‘stolen’ artifacts

Diego Mendoza

The theft and damage of some 2,000 pieces from London’s British Museum has prompted a Chinese state tabloid to demand the return of “stolen artifacts.”

Writers of a Global Times op-ed said they were concerned over the museum’s handling of the ”internal theft,” adding that they no longer had confidence the museum could safely take care of an estimated 23,000 Chinese relics at the institute.

The writers also accused the U.K. of “a bloody, ugly, and shameful colonial history,” adding that they supported similar efforts by India, Nigeria, and South Africa to reclaim artifacts.