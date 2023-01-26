Russians won't be able to stream the Harry Potter movies starting Feb. 1

Alexei Navalny, Russia's most prominent opposition leader, has notably described President Vladimir Putin as Voldemort on multiple occasions, including during his appeal hearing against a prison sentence for violating parole conditions.

"The government’s task is to scare you and then persuade you that you are alone," he said at the hearing in 2021. "Our Voldemort in his palace also wants me to feel cut off," he added, in an apparent reference to Putin.

Navalny's appeal was ultimately rejected, and he was sentenced to an additional nine years in prison on embezzlement charges. His attorneys continue to tweet on his behalf, and one tweet from his account this week made another Voldemort reference.

"The Voldemorts of our world, Putin, Lukashenko, Khamenei and Maduro, want us, those who refuse to submit to their power, to feel alone, abandoned, miserable and forgotten before their machines of lies, corruption and dehumanization," he said, also referencing the leaders of Belarus, Iran, and Venezuela.