Russia's censorship law changed the word 'gay' to 'men' in the White Lotus finale

The White Lotus won big at Tuesday night’s Golden Globes, including Best Supporting Actress for Jennifer Coolidge, whose character on the show has generated several iconic lines and memes, including, SPOILER ALERT: "These gays, they’re trying to murder me."

But on a Russian streaming service, local actors doing the voiceovers replaced mentions of the word "gay" with "men" in the HBO's shows finale, thanks to the country’s new anti-LGBTQ censorship law, local media reported.

And one male character's buttocks were reportedly covered by a sheet that was edited into the scene.