Furor erupts after second fatal ICE shooting in Minnesota

Furor erupted across the US after immigration agents shot and killed a second protester in the state of Minnesota on Saturday, escalating tensions over the Trump administration’s deportation crackdown.

Video footage appeared to show authorities shooting the man, a 37-year-old ICU nurse and American citizen, at least 10 times after they removed a gun from his waistband — contradicting White House accounts of the incident.

Democrats, who called on ICE to leave Minnesota, could partially shut down the government this week by blocking Homeland Security funding.

For weeks, federal agents have been “visibly unprepared to handle the policing situations their presence created,” The New York Times wrote.

The latest shooting, according to The Minnesota Star Tribune, “upended any sense” that tensions would ease any time soon.