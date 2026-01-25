Second Minnesota shooting by ICE raises chances of a partial government shutdown

A partial government shutdown on Friday is looking more likely after a second fatal shooting in Minnesota involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Soon after the killing of US citizen Alex Pretti, some Senate Democrats who supported the bipartisan deal to reopen the government in November said they would oppose a six-bill funding package if it includes the Department of Homeland Security.

That leaves the broader funding measure short of 60 votes; Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Saturday night that “Senate Democrats will not provide the votes to proceed to the appropriations bill if the DHS funding bill is included.”

Senate Democrats will next discuss their strategy as a group on Sunday evening, with an in-person caucus meeting scheduled for Wednesday. On Friday evening, funding for large swaths of the government will run out.

A shutdown had looked difficult — but possible — to avoid before Pretti’s death, thanks to Republican leaders’ bid to combine DHS money with other agency funding bills that are more popular with Democrats. Republicans were confident Democrats would help pass the measure as recently as Saturday morning.

But there is now no clear path to funding DHS, or the rest of the government, if the funding stays joined after the shooting of Pretti.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., who voted repeatedly to fund and reopen the government last fall amid a record 43-day shutdown, said on Saturday afternoon that she would support five of the House-passed bills funding the rest of the government but “will not support the current Homeland Security funding bill.”

That’s a big blow to the package because she had been pitching her colleagues on a different approach than a DHS shutdown, instead proposing Democrats use nearly $75 billion in ICE money from the GOP’s tax cuts law to fund local law enforcement agencies.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said even before the 37-year-old Pretti’s killing in Minneapolis that he couldn’t vote to fund the department after another US citizen, Renee Good, was shot by ICE earlier this month in the city.

And Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., another senator who supported reopening the government in November, said on Saturday she would “be voting against any government funding package that contains the bill that funds this agency, until we have guardrails in place to curtail these abuses of power and ensure more accountability and transparency.”

ICE is now conducting operations in Maine, a state represented by Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, and the Republican chair of Senate Appropriations, Susan Collins.

King was one of three Democratic Caucus members to oppose the shutdown from the beginning last fall, while Collins is in one of the toughest reelection races in the country; she asked the Trump administration for more information about the ICE surge in Maine.

A spokesperson for King declined to comment on Saturday.