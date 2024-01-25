Taiwan begins year-long military service amid rising China tensions

A new batch of Taiwanese military recruits began their mandatory conscription Thursday after the island extended military service from four months to a year for men born after 2005, amid rising tensions with China, which views it as a breakaway province.

Outgoing Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen announced the extension in late 2022, saying it was inspired by Russia’s war in Ukraine and describing the decision as “incredibly difficult”.

“As long as Taiwan is strong enough, it will be the home of democracy and freedom…it will not become a battlefield,” she said at the time.

China has ramped up its military activities along the Taiwan Strait over the past four years — at times breaching the island’s airspace and median line. It has refused to engage with Taiwan’s ruling Democratic People’s Party on cross-strait talks and has called the incoming president, William Lai, a “separatist”.