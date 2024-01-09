Taiwan’s ruling party candidate slams Beijing for ‘serious’ meddling in elections

Taiwan’s ruling party candidate William Lai accused Beijing of unprecedented interference in the self-governing island’s upcoming elections.

At a press conference on Tuesday, the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Lai, who is also vice president of Taiwan, said that China’s election meddling was its “most serious ever,” accusing Beijing of using “military threats, economic coercion, cognitive warfare, and misinformation” to manipulate voters.

Lai’s remarks came on the same day Taiwan issued an alert over a Chinese satellite that had flown over the island’s southern airspace. Beijing has in recent years ramped up military exercises around Taiwan, which it claims to be part of its territory.