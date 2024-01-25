Why global lithium prices are tumbling

Global lithium prices are shrinking, largely due to China’s slowing demand for electric vehicles (EV), according to a new report.

The price of lithium has collapsed by more than 80% in the past year, now ringing in at $13,200 per ton (its lowest level since 2020), according to data group Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.

The oversupply of lithium means that EV prices — which have struggled to compete with gas-powered car price tags — could start falling. But in the meantime, major lithium suppliers, like Australia and South America, are scrambling to find new business models.