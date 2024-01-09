China dethrones Japan as world’s largest car exporter

China has overthrown Japan as the world’s largest car exporter, another sign of the staggering rise of the country’s auto market.

The country sent more than 3.8 million vehicles overseas in 2023, according to the China Passenger Car Association, a 62% increase from the previous year, while Japanese automakers exported 3.5 million cars during the same time period, customs data shows. Both sets of data exclude figures for second-hand cars.

The surge in demand has largely been fueled by Russia, as Japanese and European automakers fled the country amid the war in Ukraine. But while the overall outlook for Chinese car manufacturers appears optimistic, analysts are already warning they may face a rocky 2024 as fierce competition threatens to wipe out weaker players.