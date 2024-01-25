The significance of Macron’s visit to India

French President Emmanuel Macron has landed in India for a two-day state visit that could yield strategic security deals between the two countries and strengthen a relationship that deliberately sidesteps Washington.

With Macron set to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi in celebrating India’s Republic Day on Friday, Paris is hoping to build on its military contracts after Modi purchased French-made Rafale fighter jets and Scorpene-class submarines last July, according to France24. Macron will also pitch selling six state-of-the-art nuclear reactors, the site reported.

While the alliance between Paris and Delhi could be crucial in containing China’s growing influence in the Indian Ocean, many in Washington are worried that the two countries’ independent approach to foreign policy could impede U.S. global ambitions, such as countering Russia.