The celebration and controversy over India’s new Ram temple

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir — a temple devoted to the Hindu deity Lord Ram — in the northern Indian city of Ayodhya on Monday. The government and several states declared Jan. 22 a holiday to celebrate the temple’s consecration as banks and the national stock exchange were closed, and cinemas live-streamed the event.

“After centuries of unprecedented patience, countless sacrifices, renunciations, and penances, our Lord Ram has arrived,” Modi said before thousands of visitors, including Bollywood celebrities and famous Indian sportspersons.

While the consecration of the temple — built at the site of a 16th century mosque that was torn down by a mob in 1992 — is being celebrated across the Hindu diaspora and hailed as a crowning achievement for Modi’s Hindu nationalist campaign, critics argued that it’s a sign of India’s eroding multiculturalism and secularism and marks a moment of heightening tensions between the country’s Hindu majority and Muslims ahead of this year’s elections.