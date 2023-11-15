Nigerian music label Mavin looks to investment partners for pan-African vision

We’ve written many times about the rise and rise of Afrobeats in global popular culture as fans around the world can’t seem to get enough of the sounds of urban Africa. The songs are topping charts in the biggest music markets in the U.S, U.K. and beyond and even starting to influence the sounds of non-African artists who want some of that flavor.

The move to launch a dedicated African music award at the Grammys next year is a huge marker for just how far this sound has gone. If you’ve been around long enough you might recall that just a few decades ago African music greats like Hugh Masekela and King Sunny Ade used to have to duke it out in an amorphous category called ‘World Music” which could randomly include someone from Australia playing a didgeridoo or someone playing indigenous mating music from Central America. I exaggerate, but only a little.

But remember, the most important part of the music business is the “business”. Despite all the fanfare and accolades, the fact that this kind of negotiation is happening in the first place with a homegrown label is game changing for a sector which some thought might be a short term trend. Like any deal negotiation, the ongoing talks to invest in Mavin may very well not bear fruit if one or both sides can’t agree on terms. I’ve been told the discussions are very tentative.

Irrespective of the outcome, the talks and this level of interest shows that Don Jazzy — a consistent hitmaker and talent spotter for over a decade and half now — has created huge value in the last couple of years by being focused on the big global picture. Investors will be looking under the hood and running the numbers to figure out if it can maintain the magic in the future. If “Don Jazzy is going nowhere,” as my source tells me, and I was an investor or partner, that would be my key datapoint.