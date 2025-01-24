Somalia pushes back at Somaliland claims

Somalia is not worried about the future of its territorial integrity, a senior presidential adviser told Semafor, with the Trump administration looking set to recognize the breakaway region of Somaliland.

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, Yusuf Hussein said the US and Somalia remained strong allies in a wide range of areas including economic engagement and security. “Nothing has changed since Trump’s first term,” he said. “We’re not sure why anyone would try and raise this about our country.”

J. Peter Pham, a former special envoy for the Sahel and Great Lakes regions during the last Trump presidency, is expected to lead the president’s new Africa team. Pham has been a vocal supporter of Somaliland’s democratic advances and push for US recognition of its statehood. Pham was also a major critic of the Biden White House’s unofficial “One Somalia” policy.