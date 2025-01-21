Trump’s Africa team starts to take shape

US President Donald Trump is expected to nominate a former special envoy as Washington’s top Africa official, while a Republican aide is likely to be the White House’s Africa director.

The swift assembly of this team marks a departure from Trump’s first term, when key Africa State Department positions remained vacant for years and the White House saw frequent turnover in its top Africa roles.

J. Peter Pham, who served as special envoy for the Sahel and Great Lakes regions in the first Trump administration, is likely to take the top State Department job, four people familiar with the talks told Semafor. Tibor Nagy, who was assistant secretary for African Affairs in Trump’s first term, is also returning to the State Department, where he’ll be bringing decades of US-Africa experience to serve as acting undersecretary for management.

The White House’s Africa team is also coming together, with Joe Foltz the favorite to be named as the National Security Council’s senior Africa director, three of the people said. Foltz brings experience from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, where he organized hearings on Russian and Chinese influence in Africa.

Rudy Atallah, a retired lieutenant colonel who has extensive Pentagon experience in Africa-related roles, is set to serve as deputy to the incoming White House’s counterterrorism chief, Sebastian Gorka, two people familiar with the transition said.

Pham, Foltz, and Atallah declined to comment. Spokespeople for the Trump transition team did not respond to a request for comment.