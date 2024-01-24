How ‘killer robots’ are reshaping the US military

The U.S. Department of Defense has ramped up its efforts over the last year to develop AI-powered autonomous weapons that promise to change the face of warfare, and officials argue they are key to bolstering the country’s military defenses against rival powers such as China and Russia.

Autonomous weapons systems — labeled by critics as slaughter bots, killer drones, or killer robots — use artificial intelligence to seek out and kill targets with less human intervention.

The war in Ukraine represents the “long-feared arrival of autonomous weapons in combat,” Defense One reported. AI interception systems are also being used to detect and thwart attacks — for example, by the Iranian-backed Houthis in the Red Sea.

But the arrival of such weapons has raised concerns among human rights groups, who question the ethics governing their deployment.