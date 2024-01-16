OpenAI drops ban on military tools to partner with the Pentagon

OpenAI is working with the Pentagon on software projects, including ones related to cybersecurity, the company said Tuesday, in a dramatic change from its previous ban on providing its artificial intelligence technology to militaries.

The ChatGPT creator is also in discussions with the U.S. government about developing tools to reduce veteran suicides, Anna Makanju, the company’s vice president of global affairs, said at the World Economic Forum — but added that it will retain its ban on developing weapons.

Last week, OpenAI removed language in its usage policy that would ban its AI from being used in “military and warfare” applications, sparking alarm among AI safety advocates.