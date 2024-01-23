Turkey approves Sweden’s NATO membership

Turkey’s Parliament voted to approve Sweden’s accession to NATO on Tuesday, after more than a year of delays that have strained relations between Ankara and its Western allies.

Hungary now remains the last holdout in Sweden’s accession process but has previously touted that it would take a cue from Turkey if the country approved Stockholm’s bid.

Ahead of Tuesday’s vote, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban invited his Swedish counterpart for talks. Speaking to the press, Sweden’s foreign minister said that there was “no reason to negotiate” with Hungary for ratifying Sweden’s bid to join the security alliance, saying that Budapest, unlike Ankara, presented no pre-conditions that needed to be met.

Sweden, along with Finland, applied to join the defense bloc after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago. Helsinki was approved for NATO membership in April last year, while Sweden faced resistance from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan due to Stockholm’s perceived “soft stance” on Kurdish groups Ankara deems terrorists.

Sweden, in response, took steps to tighten its anti-terrorism legislation to which Turkey responded by agreeing to advance the country’s bid last year.