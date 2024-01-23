More Democrats criticize Netanyahu for rejecting Palestinian state

A group of House Democrats wrote to President Biden Tuesday criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s public remarks rejecting the creation of a Palestinian state and calling on the Biden administration to lay out a strategy for a two-state solution.

A two-state solution, the lawmakers wrote, is “the only viable path for a sustainable peace between the Israeli and Palestinian people.” The letter was led by Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill. and Jim Himes, D-Conn. and signed by more than three dozen other House Democrats (including most Democratic members of the House Intelligence Committee). It was shared with Semafor before its release.

“We are deeply concerned by Prime Minister Netanyahu’s public rejection of a two-state solution on January 18, and respectfully request that your Administration outline a strategy to marshal international and ultimately, Israeli and Palestinian support to successfully implement a two-state solution,” the lawmakers wrote.