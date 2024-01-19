Path forward for Israel aid grows more complicated

In October, Biden asked for $14 billion in aid for Israel and $61 billion for Ukraine, in addition to billions for border security and countering China. Republicans have insisted that border policy changes are needed to unlock a vote on Ukraine aid, and a bipartisan group in the Senate is currently negotiating potential restrictions on asylum and other potential changes. Democrats also believe tying Ukraine aid to Israel assistance increases the odds of passing the former.

There is broad consensus that, if it were put to a vote on the Senate floor, Israel assistance alone would pass. But Democrats’ insistence that they will not separate out Israel aid from the rest of the package raises questions about the path forward.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the No. 2 Senate Democrat, said Thursday that he wasn’t sure if there would be a separate, standalone vote on Israel assistance if border talks don’t succeed.

“It’s a serious question. I think the timeliness of that money is more important in Ukraine, but we have to wonder what impact it has on Israel,” he told Semafor.

Further complicating the situation were remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday opposing calls for the creation of a Palestinian state.

“I think when Netanyahu says things like that, it does not help win votes from people who are skeptical about the future of a Palestinian state,” Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., told reporters.

The comments, which drew pushback from the White House, also came as a handful of Democrats call for conditions to be attached to Israel assistance in the national security package.

A resolution from Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. that would have required the State Department to report to Congress within 30 days on any human rights violations by Israel was easily defeated earlier this week. However, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md. and others are spearheading a separate effort to amend an eventual national security package to add reporting requirements to Israel aid and other foreign assistance. The amendment has over a dozen Democratic cosponsors and Van Hollen told Semafor Thursday he expected more to sign on.