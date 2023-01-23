Ticketmaster, SeatGeek execs will testify before a US Senate committee about the ticketing industry this week

Executives at ticketing platforms Ticketmaster and SeatGeek are set to testify before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday during a hearing focused on problems in the country's ticketing industry.

The committee announced Monday that Joe Berchtold, the president and CFO of Ticketmaster's parent company Live Nation Entertainment, will be a witness alongside SeatGeek CEO Jack Groetzinger.

The hearing is set to examine the lack of competition in the industry, the committee said, months after high demand for Taylor Swift tickets led to a meltdown at Ticketmaster and criticism that the company effectively has a monopoly on ticket sales.