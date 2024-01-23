Israel seeks to build ‘no mans land’ inside Gaza

Israel’s military is considering building a one- to two-kilometer demilitarized zone, or no man’s land, on the Palestinian side of the Gaza Strip’s border with the Jewish state to prevent repeat of the militant group Hamas’ October 7 attack on the country.

This security zone, people briefed by the Israel Defense Forces told Semafor, could be mined and include sentry towers along Gaza’s northern and eastern borders with Israel. Some inside the IDF describe a “kill zone,” with anyone approaching the fence from inside Gaza without authorization being at risk of being shot.

“If we want to prevent this [October 7] happening in the future, what we need is a barrier — sort of a no man’s land — a zone in which no one can enter from their side,” Yaakov Amidror, a former national security advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told Semafor. “I think this is the way that we should keep everyone out of reach from the fence.”

Israel is currently entering the fourth month of its war in Gaza. And the Biden administration is pressing Netanyahu’s government to begin winding down its military operations and begin thinking about the status of the Gaza Strip after the fighting, including both who runs the Palestinian territory and who will secure it.

U.S. and Israeli officials say it’s still relatively early in these discussions. But people who have discussed the border issue with the IDF and Israel’s other security services in recent weeks say there’s near-uniform agreement that the Gaza border will need to be dramatically more secure than before October 7. And this includes a security zone on the Palestinian side.

“The Israelis are not giving up an inch [of territory] from their perspective,” said Jonathan Schanzer of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Washington DC think tank that promotes Israel’s security, who recently discussed the demilitarized zone issue with IDF officials. “So that means that anything that is done, in addition to what existed before, will be at the cost of territory on the other side.”