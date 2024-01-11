South Africa calls Israel’s leaders ‘genocidal inciters’ at ICJ case opening

South Africa accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza in its opening arguments at the United Nations International Court of Justice on Thursday.

“The intent to destroy Gaza has been nurtured at the highest level of state,” Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, advocate of the High Court of South Africa, told the court. He called Israel’s political and military leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, “genocidal inciters,” adding that Israel’s intentions are “evident from the way in which this military attack is being conducted.”

The case brought by Pretoria over Israel’s bombing campaign in Gaza, which followed Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, also demands an end to Israel’s military operations in the enclave. Lawyers for Israel, which has called Pretoria’s claims “baseless,” will present the nation’s defense on Friday.