Trump announces ‘framework’ on Greenland deal, drops tariff threats

Jan 21, 2026, 5:28pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he reached the “framework of a future deal” with NATO over Greenland, and dropped his tariff threat against European allies who oppose his campaign to seize the Danish territory.

The announcement followed Trump’s speech in Davos where he reiterated his demand to acquire Greenland, but said he wouldn’t use force to take it.

The specifics of the deal remain unclear, but Trump said it would last “forever” and involve mineral rights and his proposed Golden Dome missile defense system.

It marked a stunning turn, given that just hours earlier, Trump threatened those standing in his way of possessing Greenland: “You can say yes and we will be very appreciative, or you can say no and we will remember.”

J.D. Capelouto
