Trump pledges not to invade Greenland

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he was seeking “immediate negotiations” to acquire Greenland, but pledged not to use force to take the territory.

“I don’t want to use force. I won’t use force,” Trump said in a speech to government and business leaders in Davos. “Now everyone’s saying, ‘Oh good.’”

Still, Trump made the case that only Washington has the ability to protect Greenland and defended his campaign to seize the autonomous Danish territory.

“We need it for strategic national security,” Trump said, characterizing Greenland as a massive, undefended block of ice sitting in a key location that Russia and China are also eyeing. “It’s the United States alone that can protect this giant mass of land.”

US stocks ticked up Wednesday after Trump’s remarks about Greenland, a day after the heightened tensions sparked a selloff.

Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on eight European nations that fiercely oppose his efforts to take Greenland; the bloc is debating how to respond, given that retaliation risks a spiraling economic conflict.

“You can say yes and we would be very appreciative, or you can say no and we will remember,” Trump said.

His remarks reflected his posture toward the US’ traditional Western allies that underpinned last year’s tariff salvo and his push to hike NATO members’ military spending. He suggested Washington has given much to Europe over the years and gotten next to nothing in return.

“I know that we’d be there for them. I don’t know if they’d be there for us,” he said.