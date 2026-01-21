Events Email Briefings
OpenAI vows not to increase consumers’ energy prices

Jan 21, 2026, 2:58pm EST
Ann OpenAI data center under construction in Texas.
Shelby Tauber/Pool/Reuters

OpenAI pledged on Tuesday that its Stargate facilities won’t raise electricity prices for residents living nearby, joining the likes of Microsoft as data center operators attempt to ease tensions with communities and politicians.

Data centers have fallen out of favor in many places where they’re being built due to concerns about their energy and water usage. The net impact on bills is contested — in some cases, residents may pay more for energy, but lower property taxes offset the increase.

Nonetheless, Microsoft’s commitment set the bar for tech companies, which must now make similar plans to get in good standing with neighbors and their delegates, showing just how much weight the average American can wield over Big Tech in its rush to develop the infrastructure that underpins the AI boom.

Rachyl Jones
