Gates Foundation and OpenAI launch $50M AI health program in Africa

The Gates Foundation and OpenAI unveiled a $50 million partnership to deploy artificial intelligence tools across health care systems in several African countries, beginning in Rwanda. The initiative, called Horizon1000, aims to reach 1,000 primary health care clinics and surrounding communities by 2028.

The program, which will provide funding, technology, and support as African nations integrate AI into their health infrastructure, comes roughly a year after the Trump administration shut down USAID and other Western countries also slashed their foreign aid programs. The cuts — in the billions of dollars — have prompted major donors like the Gates Foundation to seek alternative approaches promising greater efficiency with fewer resources, though whether AI tools can compensate for reduced traditional aid remains untested.

Sub-Saharan Africa faces a deficit of nearly 6 million health care workers, with Rwanda having just one worker per 1,000 people — far below the World Health Organization’s recommendation of four per 1,000. The AI tools are designed to support existing health workers rather than replace them, handling administrative tasks like transcription and paperwork.

The Gates Foundation founder Bill Gates described the partnership as an example of systems that help people worldwide “solve generational challenges that they simply didn’t know how to address before,” positioning AI as a tool to overcome longstanding barriers in global health care access.