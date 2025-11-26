Events Email Briefings
US offers drone firm Zipline $150M to expand in Africa

Updated Nov 26, 2025, 9:05am EST
A drone drops its first blood delivery in the compound of Kabgayi hospital south of Kigali.
James Akena/Reuters

The US government awarded drone logistics company Zipline $150 million to fund its expansion across Africa.

The California-headquartered company began operations in Rwanda in 2016, pioneering the use of drones to deliver blood, drugs, and other health care products to and from medical facilities. It has expanded in recent years to Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, and Nigeria.

The commitment from the US stipulates that funds will be released “only when African governments sign expansion contracts and commit to ongoing operating costs,” Zipline said. The company plans to reach more than 130 million Africans in this expansion drive, tripling the number of health facilities it serves to 15,000.

Alexander Onukwue
