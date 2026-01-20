Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Business newsletter icon
From Semafor Business
In your inbox, 2x per week
Sign up

Exclusive / US foreign debt an ‘enormous vulnerability,’ says Bridgewater’s Dalio

Liz Hoffman
Liz Hoffman
Business & Finance editor
Jan 20, 2026, 3:33pm EST
Business
Ray Dalio speaking to Semafor’s Liz Hoffman.
Ray Dalio speaking to Semafor’s Liz Hoffman. Firebird Films/Semafor.
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Countries in Trump’s crosshairs have found few ways to fight back against a president who appears dug in on owning Greenland, patrolling the Western Hemisphere, and bullying Europe. One thing they do have, Bridgewater’s Ray Dalio told Semafor’s Liz Hoffman: A lot of America’s bonds.

The $9 trillion of US debt owned by foreign countries is an “enormous vulnerability,” Dalio said at Semafor Haus in Davos. His warning came as global investors finally appeared spooked by Trump’s actions, and stocks and bonds tumbled. An executive at Denmark’s largest pension plan said it was selling off its $100 million in US Treasury bonds — a move he insisted wasn’t political — after Trump doubled down on his Greenland demands.

“You could easily imagine it could simply become unpopular to buy or hold US debt,” Dalio said. (The hedge-fund founder promptly urged the audience to buy gold.)

A chart showing the top holders of US Treasurys.

This isn’t the first time the US’ reliance on global bondholders has become a weakness: In 2007, Russia suggested to Chinese officials that they simultaneously dump their holdings of Fannie Mae bonds, then-Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson wrote in his memoir.

A PIMCO executive told the Financial Times that the bond giant was pivoting away from US assets because of Trump’s “unpredictable” policies, and General Atlantic’s co-president told Bloomberg TV that “for the first time in our 45-year history, we have more assets outside the US than inside.”

Title icon

Room for Disagreement

Michael Froman, head of the Council on Foreign Relations and a former US Treasury and trade official, told Semafor that the US’ growing debt load is “the most under-discussed risk that we face” but that he’s “less apocalyptic” about it being wielded by foreign countries as a cudgel. “You’ve got to put [your money] somewhere,” and there are few alternatives that have the depth, liquidity, and (relative) stability of the US dollar.

AD
AD