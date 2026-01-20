Exclusive / China could fill AI power vacuum, Google’s Porat warns

Google’s Ruth Porat told Semafor’s Ben Smith that an AI power vacuum could emerge if the US and its companies don’t move fast enough to compete globally — and that China would step in to fill it. “When I am with any head of state, they say ‘We will not miss this digital transformation,’” Porat said at a Semafor Haus event in Davos. “They also say, ‘We would like to work with the US. If the US is not here — we will work with China.’”

Major economies are racing to develop their own sovereign AI — with some adopting novel tactics — but the most popular models remain those developed in the US and China. If China goes into countries where the US is absent, Beijing will be able to execute a playbook it perfected with infrastructure decades ago, through the Belt and Road Initiative: when the US pulled out of countries, or refused to fund airports or bridges, Chinese expertise, and money, stood ready to fill the vacuum.

It’s a concern that remains top of mind for AI executives broadly, even if there is a bit of political expediency at work: OpenAI’s Sam Altman has been sounding the alarm bell on China for months.