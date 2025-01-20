How the world is reacting to Donald Trump’s inauguration

Countries around the world are preparing for US President-elect Donald Trump’s return to office Monday.

The inauguration itself has become an uncharacteristically global affair; in a break from tradition, several foreign politicians and heads of state are on the guest list, including right-wing populist leaders Javier Milei of Argentina and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni.

News outlets around the world captured the trepidation, hopes, and complications of navigating the start of Trump’s second term.