Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
Donald Trump’s inauguration to offer early foreign policy clues

J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
Jan 19, 2025, 12:49pm EST
politicsNorth America
A supporter wears clothing with “Make Canada Great Again” in DC.
Daniel Cole/Reuters
The News

Donald Trump’s inauguration represents a preview of his foreign policy approach.

In a break from tradition, several foreign politicians and heads of state are on the guest list, including right-wing populist leaders Javier Milei of Argentina and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni.

The global nature of the inauguration reflects a growing deference toward Trump instead of the defiance that marked his first term, The New York Times’s Peter Baker noted: “Much of the world, it seems, is bowing down to the incoming president.”

Foreign leaders are also more accustomed to Trump’s transactional nature, analysts said.

“No one is going to laugh this off,” one European diplomat said of the inauguration invites, “because they all need things from Trump.”

