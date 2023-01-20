Andrew Tate will remain in Romanian jail until at least Feb. 27

Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

Andrew Tate, a British American misogynistic influencer, and his brother Tristan, will continue to be detained in a Romanian jail until at least Feb. 27 as they are investigated for alleged human trafficking, rape, and organized crime, AFP reported Friday.

A spokesperson for Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism confirmed to the news service that their detention was extended "at the request of the prosecution." Earlier this month a court ruled they should remain in custody for 30 days as the criminal investigation continues.

Authorities said the brothers allegedly used a "loverboy method" to lure victims into relationships and then sexually and mentally abused them to perform in exploitative videos.

They were detained by Romanian authorities in late December.