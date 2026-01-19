Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

US, China summon global CEOs at Davos

Jan 19, 2026, 5:27pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
National flags arrayed at Davos
Denis Balibouse/Reuters

The US and China are both courting global executives in Davos this week.

US President Donald Trump, looming large at the World Economic Forum, plans to convene a group of CEOs Wednesday; Beijing’s economic czar, He Lifeng, is reportedly attending a similar confab.

A recent US-China trade truce has given Western CEOs an opening to boost ties with the world’s second-largest economy, while Trump’s disruptive economic policies and his threats to seize Greenland allow Beijing to present itself as a stable alternative to Washington.

US firms, meanwhile, are growing more confident about their China earnings this year, a new survey showed, though China’s domestic economic slowdown topped the list of business concerns for the first time.

J.D. Capelouto
AD