US, China summon global CEOs at Davos

The US and China are both courting global executives in Davos this week.

US President Donald Trump, looming large at the World Economic Forum, plans to convene a group of CEOs Wednesday; Beijing’s economic czar, He Lifeng, is reportedly attending a similar confab.

A recent US-China trade truce has given Western CEOs an opening to boost ties with the world’s second-largest economy, while Trump’s disruptive economic policies and his threats to seize Greenland allow Beijing to present itself as a stable alternative to Washington.

US firms, meanwhile, are growing more confident about their China earnings this year, a new survey showed, though China’s domestic economic slowdown topped the list of business concerns for the first time.