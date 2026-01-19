CEOs at Davos brace for Trump

Some chief executives making annual treks to Davos got a surprise note Monday: Donald Trump wanted to meet.

The US president plans to convene a group of corporate executives Wednesday evening after his anticipated speech at the World Economic Forum. The agenda is unclear, but the invites sent corporate staffers scrambling to rework schedules that have been months in the making.

Tim Walsh, Chair and CEO of KPMG US, told Semafor he hoped to be at the meeting: “Being in the room enables me to get that feedback,” on what clients can expect on issues like tariffs, he said, but “I’m not sure we’re getting new information.”