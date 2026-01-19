Events Email Briefings
Senegal defeat Morocco to win African Cup of Nations

Jan 19, 2026, 6:35am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Senegal lifting the trophy.
Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

Senegal defeated Morocco to win a second men’s African Cup of Nations, a tournament undergoing a commercial boom.

The 1-0 extra time victory was marred by a brief walkout and questionable refereeing decisions, a controversial cap to a tournament that otherwise played out as expected. Its financial success, meanwhile, bodes well for future editions: Revenues rose 90% compared to the previous tournament, while event sponsors numbered 23 compared to just nine in 2021.

A decision by the continental governing body to host the tournament every four years from the current two is also positive: Analysts told Semafor the scarcity created by the new format will likely boost the value of broadcast rights.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
