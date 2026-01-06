Battle looms for African football broadcast rights

The News
A radical overhaul of Africa’s top football tournaments looks set to spark a scramble for lucrative broadcast rights as the African game’s governing body seeks to shore up its finances.
Despite long-standing pressure from European clubs, the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) decision late last month to switch its biennial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to a four-year cycle caught many in the industry by surprise. The continent’s flagship tournament will move to this new rhythm from 2028, aligning with European football calendars, after years of lobbying from Western club managers who complained their top African players were unavailable during AFCON season. Meanwhile, a new annual intra-continental competition called the African Nations League (ANL) is set to be played every year from 2029 in September, October, and November during breaks in the international football calendar.
Analysts told Semafor the scarcity created by the switch to a four-year AFCON cycle would likely raise the value of future broadcast packages once the current agreement between CAF and New York-headquartered media rights agency IMG expires after the ongoing AFCON 2025 tournament in Morocco. AFCON is CAF’s biggest revenue earner, with the 2023 edition in Côte d’Ivoire generating a record $72 million profit. AFCON 2025 is projected to generate $193 million in total revenue, according to CAF estimates, with nearly $47 million drawn from media rights deals and $126 million from sponsorships.
“Unlike in Europe where the Champions League is [European governing body] UEFA’s bread-and-butter, and not the Euros, CAF relies on AFCON for revenue,” said Imran Otieno, managing editor of African sports publication Mozzart Sport, who noted that the scheduling of AFCON would also be key to avoid competing for eyeballs with the Euros. He added that the introduction of the ANL was “designed to plug the broadcast and sponsorships revenue shortfall expected in the years that AFCON would not be taking place.”
Ndeye Diarra, founder of African sports analytics firm Africa Scores, said the new AFCON cycle would likely raise the value of future CAF broadcast rights packages. She cautioned, however, that broadcasters would also have to factor in fast-changing consumption habits on the continent. Africa Scores’ new Next Billion Fans report, based on a survey of fans in six African countries, found that 41% of fans primarily consume football content on their mobile devices, just ahead of the 40% watching games on TV.
Know More
African football has long lagged behind other parts of the world when it comes to the value of broadcast rights packages. A $1 billion deal over 12 years between CAF and French media group Lagardère, struck in 2015, was canceled in 2019 after an Egyptian court found it flouted anti-competition laws. It was billed as the most lucrative rights package for African football at the time, but by comparison in 2024, UEFA struck rights deals worth $3.9 billion a year with various broadcasters for its Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League games. The European football governing body is eyeing $5.8 billion a year for the rights packages in its next TV deals.
South African billionaire Motsepe — who owns one of Africa’s most successful clubs, Mamelodi Sundowns — was first elected CAF president in 2021 on the promise of making African football globally competitive. CAF reported a net profit of $9.48 million for the 2023–2024 financial year, its first profit in several years, with growth driven by an increase in commercial revenues including broadcast deals for AFCON 2023 in Côte d’Ivoire.
Global streamer Netflix, which has been actively bidding for rights to sporting events in the US and Europe, notably rolled out a daily highlights show for the ongoing AFCON 2025 in Morocco — pointing to the potential entry of streaming companies in future CAF broadcast deals.
The View From AFCON 2025
A number of head coaches leading teams at AFCON 2025 in Morocco have criticized the changes to the tournament’s schedule, arguing that AFCON’s current two-year cycle is ideal for the development of African football and related infrastructure. Egypt coach Hossam Hassan told reporters the changes “would serve the interests of the European leagues.”
Tom Saintfiet, Mali’s head coach, said he was “shocked and disappointed” by the changes, which he claimed were “all instructed by the big people in UEFA, the big clubs from the five leagues, and also by FIFA.” He said the changes were a sign of “disrespect” to the continent. “We fight so long to get respected in Africa, for African people and Africa’s own identity to get respected, but then to listen to Europe to change your history, a 68-year history, for financial reasons,” he said.
Notable
- CAF announced 20 broadcast partnerships across more than 30 European territories for AFCON 2025, the highest number in the tournament’s history.